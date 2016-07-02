Los Angeles, July 2: In a recent edition of her newsletter Lenny, “Girls” star Lena Dunham wrote about how when she first started working in Hollywood at age 26, she grew increasingly scared of speaking her mind, knowing she would receive some thoughtful comments but also be vilified by the Internet.

“I was frozen with fear of offending people whose opinions I trusted and anger at being harassed by f—sticks,” she wrote. “And I wasn’t sure how I could continue to persist as a public voice when the voice in my head was so addled.”

While Dunham has learned how to navigate that balance, she just spoke out about a very controversial topic that’s sure to elicit a reaction.

In a Facebook post on Monday afternoon, the actress wrote a long entry about how deeply uncomfortable she is with Kanye West’s new video for his song “Famous,” which features images of naked celebrities all sleeping together on a bed, twisted in sheets.



The song attracted controversy as soon as it was released earlier this year, because it features a line about West’s longtime nemesis/sometimes pal Taylor Swift: “I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex/Why? I made that b—- famous.”

This has been the source of much fighting between the West and Swift camps: West (and his wife, Kim Kardashian) insist that Swift knew about the line in advance, thought it was funny and gave her blessing. Swift’s rep has vehemently denied this, saying Swift would have never approved such a misogynistic line.

Continuing West’s apparent Swift fixation, the pop star is featured as one of the nude stars in the video; the whole thing is an homage to painter Vincent Desiderio’s “Sleep.” The video also shows naked images of stars such as West, Kardashian, Amber Rose, Anna Wintour, Chris Brown, Caitlyn Jenner, Ray J, Rihanna, Bill Cosby and Donald Trump.

Back to Dunham: The actress, one of Swift’s close friends, specifically takes issue with the “unconscious, waxy bodies of famous women” portrayed in the video, which she calls “one of the more disturbing ‘artistic’ efforts in recent memory.”

Dunham fully admits that she’s wrestling with her thoughts, given that she’s a fan of the Kardashian family, particularly for its depiction of “women as better in numbers and masters of their own destiny.” (The Lenny newsletter recently published an essay from Khloe Kardashian.) She also adds that she grew up with artist parents who painted sexual scenes. “I know that art’s job is to make us think in ways that aren’t always tidy or comfortable,” Dunham wrote. “But this feels different.”