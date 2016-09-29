Under-18 Asia Cup Hockey : India beat Pakistan 3-1 to enter final

Dhaka, Sep 29 : India outplayed Pakistan 3-1 to enter the final of the Under-18 Asia Cup hockey tournament here on Thursday.

Forward Shivam Anand (7th minute), striker Dilpreet Singh (32nd) and captain Nilam Sanjeep Xess (46th) scored for India to make it 3-0 before Amjad Ali Khan pulled one back for Pakistan in the 63rd minute.

Indian midfielder Kunwardilraj Singh got the Man-of-the-Match award.