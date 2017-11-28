Under PM Modi’s rule, not a single corruption has taken place, says Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad

Ahmedabad, November 28: Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Tuesday said that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rule, not a single incident of corruption has taken place.

Neither Rahul Gandhi nor the one who writes his speech is doing their homework on the topic.

“Rahul doesn’t do his homework, neither the person writing his speech. The world is pointing at the success of GST, but he is calling it Gabbar Singh Tax,” said Ravi Shankar Prasad.

“BJP is not a family-oriented party. It is under no pressure. We all work hard towards the welfare of the party. Anyone can climb on the top. But look at Congress? Who’s there apart from Rahul Gandhi,” commented the minister calling Congress a party with the political dynasty.

The Minister further said, “Rahul campaigned in Manipur, Haryana, Maharashtra, Jharkhand, Assam, Manipur – everywhere. What happened? The result is for all to see. In this country, 13 Chief Ministers are from BJP. Prime Minister and President are also from BJP. And this is not because of the family dynasty but because of the hard efforts put in by leaders like Modi, Amit Shah and many others.”

Referring to GST, the minister told, “How can Gujarat succeed with Rahul, who’s only been mocking the state. I am proud of Gujaratis. They are hard working people. In 22 years of BJP rule, businessman and industrialists have understood how this BJP was beneficial for them.”

Referring to BJP’s development model in Gujarat, Ravi Shankar Prasad said, “investment has become an important part of every state. But it was first started by Modi here.”

Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) Hardik Patel also spoke at the event on Tuesday.