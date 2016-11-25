Underwater explorers in NewYork find 144-year-old Lake Ontario shipwreck

ALBANY, N.Y. ,Nov25: Underwater explorers say they’ve found the 144-year-old Lake Ontario shipwreck of a rare sailing vessel that typically wasn’t used on the Great Lakes.

Western New York-based explorers Jim Kennard and Roger Pawlowski announced Friday that they identified the wreck as the Black Duck in September, three years after initially coming across it using side-scan sonar in 350 feet of water off Oswego, New York.

The 51-foot-long, single-mast ship known as a scow-sloop sank during a gale while hauling goods in August 1872. The ship’s captain, his wife and a crewmember, the only people on board, all survived.

Kennard told The Associated Press that only a few of the flat-bottomed vessels sailed the Great Lakes. He says the Black Duck is believed to be the only fully intact scow-sloop to exist in the Great Lakes.

