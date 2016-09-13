Uneasy calm in Bengaluru over Cauvery water share 

Bengaluru, September 13: Uneasy calm prevailed today in Bengaluru, where one person was killed in police firing on Monday night and curfew is in force in 16 sensitive localities after angry protests turned violent in southern Karnataka over releasing more Cauvery river water to Tamil Nadu.

It started with Karnataka’s refusal to release this year’s share of Cauvery’s waters to Tamil Nadu as per the agreement. The matter landed on the table of the Supreme Court which in turn ordered Karnataka to release the water.

The row over distribution of Cauvery river waters is not new and dates as far back as the 19th century as it was governed by an agreement between Madras Presidency and the State of Mysore that was signed in 1924. However, the agreement lapsed in 1974 and since then all attempts so far made by the Centre to settle this long pending inter-state water dispute through negotiations have totally failed.