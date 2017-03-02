Unhealthy politics: Kerala grows to third highest in unemployment

Thiruvananthapuram, March 2: Among states, Kerala has the third highest unemployment rate in the country, shows the graph from the newest Economic Survey. The survey had checked the unemployment among persons of age 15 years and above. The survey says that Kerala had a high unemployment rate during FY16, just after Tripura and Sikkim.

Kerala’s coalition politics is not helping it grow. The politics with innumerable small parties on either side of two fronts, the United Democratic Front led by the Indian National Congress and the Left Democratic Front led by the Communist Party (Marxist) has nothing to do with the development of the state. The existence of such a political scenario has vitiated the character of democratic politics in the State.

The action and reaction of these factions have rendered common development goals and collective efforts, difficult to be fulfilled. Intolerance is growing among the public as well as among bureaucrats with the collective influence of these politicians. The growing intolerance towards the rule of the law has worsened matters. Even political murders appear like any other life event.

The society of Kerala has been deeply fragmented on the basis of coalitions such as caste associations, liquor contractors, PWD contractors, quarry contractors. They have a broaching opportunistic alliance with some political party or other, the alliance for mutual gains.

Kerala not an exception

Himachal Pradesh, Goa, Andhra Pradesh, Nagaland, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir are the other states which suffer from a high unemployment rate.

The latest Economic Review for the state shows that there are 30,719 unemployed engineering graduates in Kerala. This is an estimate as on October 30, 2016 — up from 23,984 in 2015.

Other job seekers in Kerala include 3,369 medical graduates, 48,180 engineering diploma holders, 86,191 ITI certificate holders, 1,182 agricultural graduates and 609 veterinarians.

Overall, the total number of professional job seekers has gone up from 1.63 lakh in 2015 to 1.70 lakh as on October 30, 2016.

Apart from these, the number of general job seekers is estimated to 32.67 lakh, of which 20.19 lakh have passed Class 10, 6.87 lakh have studied up to Class 12, 2.01 lakh are graduates and 13,000 are post-graduates.