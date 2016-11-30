Unicef Gala to honour Katy Perry: Hillary Clinton makes appearance on the eve

Los Angeles, Nov 30: Hillary Clinton, who lost the US presidential election to Republican Donald Trump, made a rare post-poll appearance at Unicef’s annual Snowflake Ball to surprise honoree singer Katy Perry.

“On a personal level, I cannot tell you how delighted I am to be here to help celebrate … a global megastar, a social media queen with the most Twitter followers in the world — although she’s getting some competition — and someone whose powerful voice and creative lyrics remind us when you get knocked down to get back up,” Clinton said while presenting the Audrey Hepburn Humanitarian Award to the musician on Tuesday, reports billboard.com.

“I have seen Katy’s commitment to the causes she believes in firsthand. I’ve gotten to spend time with her and I know how deeply she cares about making our world a better place. She is serious about understanding the complex problems we face and pulling people together to solve them. We need champions like Katy now more than ever: her passion, her energy and, yes, her voice, louder than a lion,” Clinton added.

Perry, an ambassador for the organization since 2013, who also raised over $1 million for Unicef through her most recent world tour, jokingly asked the ballroom: “Does anyone have a tissue?”

As Clinton exited the space with her security detail, Perry told her: “I’ve always had a voice — a singing voice — but I’ve never had a voice like I’ve had before. Hillary has lit that voice inside of me, and that light will never go out, it will continue to get brighter and brighter and brighter. Thank you, Hillary. You motivate me and so many millions of people.”

Octavia Spencer hosted the event, which was also attended by Allison Williams, Tea Leoni, Maggie Q, Orlando Bloom, Tamron Hall and Kyle Maclachlan, among others.

