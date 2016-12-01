UNICEF Humanitarian Award: Katy Perry receives from Hillary Clinton

Washington, Dec 01: Hillary Clinton recently made a surprise appearance at UNICEF’s ‘Snowflake Ball’ in New York to honor one of her biggest celebrity supporters, Katy Perry with a humanitarian award.

The 32-year-old songstress was given away the program’s ‘Audrey Hepburn Humanitarian Award’, which acknowledges charitable efforts on behalf of UNICEF, reports the Rolling Stone.

The Democratic nominee spoke of the singer, “On a personal level, I cannot tell you how delighted I am to be here to help celebrate … a global megastar, a social media queen with the most Twitter followers in the world.”

“Although she’s getting some competition – and someone whose powerful voice and creative lyrics remind us when you get knocked down to get back up,” Clinton said before presenting Perry with the award.

Identifying the “commitment” Perry has to the causes she believes in, Clinton shared her personal experience from the time she spent with the ‘Firework’ singer.

“She is serious about understanding the complex problems we face and pulling people together to solve them.”

Referring to Perry hit maker ‘Roar’, the 69-year-old politician said, “We need champions like Katy now more than ever: her passion, her energy and, yes, her voice, louder than a lion.”

The ‘Rise’ crooner first endorsed Clinton for president in October 2015 and campaigned for the candidate at numerous fundraisers and rallies.

Following the presidential candidate’s speech back then, Perry thanked Clinton for motivating her and “so many millions of people” while expressing appreciation for the “incredible work” she has contributed.

(ANI)