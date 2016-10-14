Uniform Civil Code : Boycott reveals Muslim community’s hypocrisy, Subramanian Swamy

New Delhi, Oct 14: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Subramanian Swamy on Friday said the boycott of Uniform Civil Code (UCC) by the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) reveals the hypocrisy of the Muslim community, adding this appeasement policy in the name of ‘secularism’ has now become ‘anti-national’.

“The hypocrisy of the Muslim community has gone on too long and this appeasement policy in the name of secularism has now become anti-national and unproductive,” Swamy told ANI.

Taking an example of the civil code implemented in the US and other western countries, Swamy said the time has come for the government to impose the constitutional mandate of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) stated in the directive principles.

“It is the job of the government to implement what is stated in the directive principles. UCC is a government duty so how can they say that this is not good for the country, when the founding members including a large number of Muslims MPs and leaders too unanimously decided to have UCC,” he said.

Swamy further commenting on the triple talaq system said the discrimination against women cannot be allowed and the practice needs to be abolished.

Yesterday, the AIMPLB said they will boycott the Uniform Civil Law as they feel it is not good for the nation.

“We will boycott the questionnaire sent by the Law Commission and we have decided that Muslims of the country will not answer this question as it is not acceptable and not good for the nation,”Hazrat Maulana Mohammad Wali Rahmani of the MPLB told a press conference here.

Rahmani said there are a number of people living in this country belonging from different cultures and added that to bind the culture under one unique code is not acceptable.

The Law Commission earlier last week sought public opinion on the exercise of reforming family laws of all religions.

The commission has reportedly appealed to members of religious, minority and social groups, non-government organisations, to present their views through a questionnaire on a range of issues, including the practice of triple talaq, the right to property for a woman citizen and polygamy.

However, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) has been defending the triple talaq system and termed the filing of the affidavit as ‘un-islamic.’

They claim that triple talaq is a personal law and the Centre has no right to modify it.