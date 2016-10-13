Uniform Civil Code not good for India: All India Muslim Personal Law Board

New Delhi, Oct 13: All India Muslim Personal Law Board holds a press conference on the issue of Uniform Civil Code:

‘Uniform Civil Code is not good for this nation. There are so many cultures in this nation; all have to be respected,’ the Muslim Personal Law Board says.

‘In America everyone follows their personal laws and identity, how come our nation doesn’t want to follow their steps in this matter?’

‘We are living in this country with an agreement held by the constitution. Constitution has made us live and practice our religion,’ the AIMPLB says.

‘Muslims equally participated in India’s freedom struggle, but their participation is always underestimated.’