Beijing, May4:A Chinese company called Unihertz introduced ‘Jelly’ the world’s smallest 4G Android smartphone on ‘Kickstarter’, a global community that helps in bringing creative projects to life. The Jelly is so small that it can fit in ones coin pocket. The device comes in three colour variants of Pearl White, Sky Blue, Space Black. Shipping for the Jelly will start in August 2017.

Jelly smartphone features 2.45-inch TFT LCD display (240×432 pixels) with 201ppi pixel density. It is powered by 1.1GHz Quad-core processor and runs on Android 7.0 Nougat. Jelly comes with 1GB RAM/ 8GB Storage and the Jelly Pro with 2GB RAM/16GB storage. The storage is expandable up to 32GB via microSD card. On KickStarter, the Jelly and Jelly Pro are priced at $59 (approximately Rs 3,800) and $75 (approximately Rs 4,800) respectively on super early bird.

Jelly sports 8MP rear camera and 2MP front camera. The smartphone is powered by 950mAh battery that is rated to offer three days of battery on working and seven days on standby. The device is a dual SIM smartphone that supports Dual nano SIM cards and 4G network. GPS, Bluetooth v4.0 & Wi-Fi are its connectivity features and the dimensions of the device are 92.3x43x13.3mm.