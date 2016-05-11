‘unINDIAN’ to be screened at Cannes Antipodes

Mumbai, May 11 : Anupam Sharma’s cross cultural Australian comedy

unINDIAN, featuring cricket star Brett Lee and internationally

acclaimed Indian actress, Tannishtha Chatterjee, will be screened in

the Antipodes Festival at Cannes during Cannes Films Festival this May

2016, then in October 2016 during St Tropez Film Festival.

The film was produced with financial assistance from Screen Australia

and Screen NSW and major investment from Australia India Film Fund.

Opening with a world premiere at Montreal, unINDIAN continued to be

screened at number of film festivals throughout Europe and America.

The film opened across 70 screens in Australia, with MADMAN picking up

ancillary sales in Australia. The producers will be selling the film

to various territories, particularly India, through their global sales

agents, Yellow Affair at Cannes.

Speaking from Cannes, Miira Paasillinna and Chris Howard from Yellow

Affair said, “We are delighted to be selling this warm and funny

Australian film. There have been many queries from India because of

the Bollywood cast in the film and also the popularity of Brett Lee

and of cricket there. We believe the film deserves an audience as it

portrays a positive message about cultural differences and tolerance.”

Director, Anupam Sharma will be presenting the film at Cannes Antipodes.

Producers, Lisa Duff and Anupam Sharma was quoted in the media as

saying, “It is a delight this independent cross cultural comedy is

being screened as part of an Australian focus at Cannes Antipodes,

particularly after successful screening at festivals in London and

California.”

Bernard Bories from Antipodes said, “In this times of violence, it is

wonderful to highlight great comedies that praise the cross cultural

links of our society, as it brings to the audience laughs, emotions

and faith in humanity. Through this beautiful, entertaining, coloured,

fresh, dynamic and optimistic movie, Anupam Sharma brings hope and

love into the world, our world, which needs it. I am very happy to be

able to share this great comedy with the French audience.”

Presented by Devendra Gupta – AIFF and Directed by Anupam Sharma,

unINDIAN was written by Thushy Sathi, produced by Anupam Sharma and

Lisa Duff, executive produced by Devendra Gupta and Chandru Tolani,

filmed by Martin McGrath, ACS and edited by Academy Award nominated

Marcus D’Arcy, with support from the NSW Government’s tourism and

major events agency – Destination NSW, UNSW Australia (the University

of New South Wales), Guvera Music, and Cochlear Ltd.