‘unINDIAN’ to be screened at Cannes Antipodes
Mumbai, May 11 : Anupam Sharma’s cross cultural Australian comedy
unINDIAN, featuring cricket star Brett Lee and internationally
acclaimed Indian actress, Tannishtha Chatterjee, will be screened in
the Antipodes Festival at Cannes during Cannes Films Festival this May
2016, then in October 2016 during St Tropez Film Festival.
The film was produced with financial assistance from Screen Australia
and Screen NSW and major investment from Australia India Film Fund.
Opening with a world premiere at Montreal, unINDIAN continued to be
screened at number of film festivals throughout Europe and America.
The film opened across 70 screens in Australia, with MADMAN picking up
ancillary sales in Australia. The producers will be selling the film
to various territories, particularly India, through their global sales
agents, Yellow Affair at Cannes.
Speaking from Cannes, Miira Paasillinna and Chris Howard from Yellow
Affair said, “We are delighted to be selling this warm and funny
Australian film. There have been many queries from India because of
the Bollywood cast in the film and also the popularity of Brett Lee
and of cricket there. We believe the film deserves an audience as it
portrays a positive message about cultural differences and tolerance.”
Director, Anupam Sharma will be presenting the film at Cannes Antipodes.
Producers, Lisa Duff and Anupam Sharma was quoted in the media as
saying, “It is a delight this independent cross cultural comedy is
being screened as part of an Australian focus at Cannes Antipodes,
particularly after successful screening at festivals in London and
California.”
Bernard Bories from Antipodes said, “In this times of violence, it is
wonderful to highlight great comedies that praise the cross cultural
links of our society, as it brings to the audience laughs, emotions
and faith in humanity. Through this beautiful, entertaining, coloured,
fresh, dynamic and optimistic movie, Anupam Sharma brings hope and
love into the world, our world, which needs it. I am very happy to be
able to share this great comedy with the French audience.”
Presented by Devendra Gupta – AIFF and Directed by Anupam Sharma,
unINDIAN was written by Thushy Sathi, produced by Anupam Sharma and
Lisa Duff, executive produced by Devendra Gupta and Chandru Tolani,
filmed by Martin McGrath, ACS and edited by Academy Award nominated
Marcus D’Arcy, with support from the NSW Government’s tourism and
major events agency – Destination NSW, UNSW Australia (the University
of New South Wales), Guvera Music, and Cochlear Ltd.