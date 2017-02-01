Union budget disappointing, offers nothing for country’s youngest state: Telangana 

Hyderabad, Feb 1: Telangana on Wednesday termed the union budget as disappointing, saying it offers nothing for the country’s youngest state.

The ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) said that there is nothing for the state in the budget presented by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Wednesday.

TRS MP K. Kavitha noted that Jaitely in his budget speech announced All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) for Jharkhand and Gujarat but there was no such announcement for Telangana.

Kavitha, who is daughter of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, said she would make a detailed comment after going through the budget documents.

She welcomed tax cut for small and medium companies, saying this will generate employment. The Lok Sabha member from Nizamabad also hailed the relief in personal income tax.

The TRS leader, however, said the budget should have focused more on farmers.

Another TRS MP Konda Vishweshwar Reddy found fault with the Centre’s move to merge railway budget with the union budget.

He said doing away with plan and non-plan expenditure details was another defect of the budget.

The MP from Chevella said there was no mention of what the states will get.

–IANS