Union Environment Minister Anil Madhav Dave dies of lung cancer

New Delhi, May 18: Union Environment Minister Anil Madhav Dave passed away in Delhi today. He was 60 years old. He was undergoing treatment for lung cancer for the last few months.

Anil Madhav Dave has taken charge as the Minister of State for Environment, Forest and Climate Change – independent Charge, in New Delhi on July 06, 2016.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted today morning that, “absolutely shocked by the sudden demise of my friend & a very respected colleague, Environment Minister Anil Madhav Dave ji. My condolences. Anil Madhav Dave ji will be remembered as a devoted public servant. He was tremendously passionate towards conserving the environment. I was with Anil Madhav Dave ji till late last evening, discussing key policy issues. This demise is a personal loss”. Tweets Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Anil Madhav Dave was born on 6 July 1956 in Badnagar, Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh. He entered Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and was serving for the conservation of the River Narmada.

Anil Madhav Dave was a Member of Parliament, representing Madhya Pradesh in the Rajya Sabha since 2009.

He was a member of several panels comprising the Committee on Water Resources and the Consultative Committee for the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. He was also a member of the Parliamentary Forum on Global Warming and Climate Change from March 2010 to June 2010.

Anil Madhav Dave categorically specified, on 15 August 2016, in the powerful declaration of India’s progress towards an Asbestos Free country “Since the use of asbestos is affecting human health, its usage should gradually be minimised and ended. As far as I know, its use is declining, but it must end”.