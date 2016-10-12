Union finance minister Arun Jaitley, BJP president Amit Shah visits Apollo Hospital to see Jayalalithaa

BJP president Amit Shah reaches Apollo Hospital in Chennai to meet Tamil Nadu CM J Jayalalithaa. Union finance minister Arun Jaitley also accompanied him.

Jayalalithaa (68) was admitted to the hospital on September 22 after she complained of fever and dehydration. The doctors have since said she was suffering from an infection and was on respiratory support.

A stream of high-profile visitors, including Governors of Tamil Nadu and Kerala Chennamaneni Vidyasagar Rao and P Sathasivam, Union minister M Venkaiah Naidu, Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi and Chief Ministers of Kerala and Puducherry Pinarayi Vijayan and V Narayanasamy have visited the hospital.

Meanwhile, AIADMK leaders and cadres continue to hold special prayers for the Chief Minister’s speedy recovery.

Tamil Nadu Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao on Tuesday allocated the portfolios held by her to Finance Minister O Panneerselvam but said Jayalalithaa will continue to be the chief minister.