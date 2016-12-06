Union government declares one day state mourning for Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, J Jayalalithaa

New Delhi, December 6: Union government on Tuesday declared one day state mourning and to accord state funeral to the late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, J. Jayalalithaa.

“Late Jayalalitha will be accorded a State Funeral; one day state mourning declared by Central Government,” Frank Norohna, Director General, Press Information Bureau, tweeted.

“Flags will be flown at half mast; no ceremonial functions will be organised,” he said in another tweet.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa died late on Monday after battling for life for 74 long days, triggering immense grief across the sprawling state. She was 68. IANS