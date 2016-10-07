Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh to visit Jaisalmer to evaluate the border security 

New Delhi, October 7: Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday left here for Jaisalmer to take stock of the security in the areas along the International Boundary with Pakistan to and meet the Border Security Force (BSF) troopers posted there.

“Leaving for Jaisalmer on a two-day visit to Rajasthan. Shall visit forward areas near the international border and interact with BSF jawans,” Singh said in a tweet.

Reviewing the security situation would be Singh’s main concern as his visit comes amidst relentless ceasefire violations by the Pakistan Army in Jammu and Kashmir along the Line of Control.

Following India’s surgical strikes at the terrorist launch pads across the LoC on September 29, as many as 23 ceasefire violations have been reported.

The minister is expected to return on Monday.