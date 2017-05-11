Union Home Secretary Rajiv Mehrishi calls on Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti.

Srinagar/Jammu and Kashmir, May 11: Union Home Secretary Rajiv Mehrishi on Thursday met Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti.

Amid the meeting, the Union Home Secretary talked about the general circumstance in the state with the central pastor.

Mehrishi will likewise meet the state Governor NN Vohra.

He is additionally anticipated that would examine the predominant circumstance in the state and furthermore hold security-related gatherings with top common, police and armed force officers.

The house secretary’s visit comes a day after a youthful Kashmiri armed force officer, Lt. Ummer Fayaz, was slaughtered by activists in Shopian area.

The state has encountered a new episode of viciousness in which eight individuals lost their lives in more than 200 occurrences.

The brutality has constrained the Election Commission to scratch off the May 25 bye-survey to the Anantnag Lok Sabha situate.

The valley has been observed to a progression of challenges by understudies against claimed police overabundances. There have likewise been episodes of stone pelting requiring firm reactions from the security strengths. (ANI)