 Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan inaugurates 11 mobile medical units in Bhubaneshwar

Bhubhaneshwar/Odisha, August 21: Eleven Mobile Medical units (MMUS) were inaugurated by the Union Minister Dharmendhra Pradhan in Bhubaneshwar. The main aim to start the Mobile Medical Units was to provide healthcare in rural areas, specially in the remote areas of the state. Dharmendhra Pradhan plans to offer free primary services. The event was inaugurated yesterday. The medical units would travel across villages in the states in order to assure that proper medical facilities would be provided to whoever needs it.

The Gorakhpur tragedy in Baba Raghav Das Medical college which claimed over 70 lives of children due to shortage of oxygen supply. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanth is not at all concerned about such a major tragedy in the state and is not at all serious about the issue. In the same way, a 3-year old toddler dies in her mother’s arms as the Sadar hospital denied to provide ambulance to Gumla area as the place was 40 kilometers away from the hospital. The hospital authorities could have saved the infant if ambulance was provided on time. But the hospital authorities are not aware of their responsibilities towards their patients.

In Raipur, there were reports stating deaths of 3 children in the Ambedkar hospital over alleged disruption of oxygen supply. According to the media reports, Ravi Chandra,the supplier was found in drunk condition. Later, Ravi Chandra was suspended for risking the life of patients on ventilators.

Similarly, a pregnant woman had to give birth to a child at a playground on Monday because the Primary Health Center in the Ghughri village of Chhattisgarh’s Jashpur district was closed. When the woman reached there for delivery, the place was closed. She along with her relative, waited for more than an hour but it did not open. they even contacted the emergency landline numbers 102 and 108, but they were constantly busy. However, the hospital administration denied the charges and a huge ruckus was created by the villagers.

So, we could infer that it does not depend upon the system or community, it depends upon the person whether that noble cause could be beneficial for the people and the state.

According to the reports from the Asian News International, Dharmendhra Pradhan said that the Gas India Limited (GAIL), the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) and the Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) organisations collaborated with other companies. He added that”These mobile health vans would cover almost all the areas where gas pipelines are installed. A Corporate Social responsibility is started to help the people of those areas. These vans are supplied with medical equipment and also other facilities. Each Mobile Medical unit would have a qualified doctor, nurse, laboratory technician, pharmacist, essential medicines and diagnostic kit. One unit could cover at least 4 or 5 villages on a regular basis and could caster to the needs of 90-100 people on an average.

The unit would also function as a referral clinic and ambulance in the cases of emergency.”

The Union Minister Dharmendhra Pradhan boarded on one of these vans to check whether all the facilities are there or not.