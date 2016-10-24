Union Minister Griraj Singh says Hindus should increase their population

Patna, Oct 24 : Union Minister Griraj Singh on Monday said Hindus should seriously think of increasing their population in the country by producing more children.

“There is a need to increase population of Hindus in the country. They should take this issue seriously as their population has been decreasing in eight states in the country,” Griraj told media here.

He recalled that none other than RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat had advised Hindus in last August to produce more children and said no laws can prevent them from reproducing more children.

“Muslims population has increased from mere 10 per cent at the time of India’s independence in 1947 to 24 per cent now and Hindus population has decreased from 90 per cent in 1947 to 76 per cent now,” the minister said.

He also demanded to review the definition of minority rtag to Muslims as their population have increased in some districts to blocks and villages to a level where they ceased to be minority.

Giriraj is BJP’s Lok Sabha member from Nawada constituency in Bihar. He is known to be a vocal supporter of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and champion of Hinduvta politics.