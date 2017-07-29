Union Minister for Human Resource Development Prakash Javadekar says research submissions will no more be mandatory for promotion of college teachers

New Delhi, Jul 29 : Union Minister for Human Resource Development Prakash Javadekar today said research submissions will no more be mandatory for promotion of college teachers teaching the under-graduate students.

However, the Minister said ‘for university teachers research work was mandatory earlier and will remain with no change.

‘ Mr Javadekar furthter said that by amending the APIs (Academic Performance Indicators) for the college teachers, for the promotion purposes, student and community activities conducted by the teacher will be taken into consideration.

The Minister pointed out the fact that for the sake of promotion it has become a common practice that fake researches were being presented and such things were unacceptable.

While speaking at the beginning of a two-day national conference on higher education organised by Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College (University of Delhi) and Akhil Bharatiya Rashtriya Shaikshik Mahasangh here, the Minister also said that the Government was trying to fulfill soon the 9,000 ad hoc posts in the Delhi University and the teachers should be regularised on the basis of merit.