Union minister Manoj Sinha injured in road accident in Uttar Pradesh

New Delhi, Dec 24: Union minister Manoj Sinha was on Friday injured in a road accident near Gorakhpur town in Uttar Pradesh.

He sustained a fracture in his left arm in the accident which took place around 7.15 pm on the Tapti river bridge when he was coming to Gorakhpur from Barabanki, CPRO of North Eastern Railway Sanjay Yadav said.

The 57-year-old Union Minister of State for Railways and Communications, who represents Gorakhpur in the Lok Sabha, was initially admitted to Apollo Hospital and later shifted to the Railway Hospital.

According to sources, the accident took place when the vehicle ahead of the minister’s car in the cavalcade suddenly applied brakes to avoid hitting a man. The car carrying Sinha hit the vehicle from behind and in the impact, the minister sustained injury.

Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu tweeted: “Shocked to learn about accident to my colleague and friend @manojsinhabjp Wishing him speedy recovery.”