Union Minister of State for Agriculture Krishna Raj falls ill at BJP parliamentary meet.

New Delhi, Dec 20: The Union Minister of State for Agriculture Krishna Raj was rushed to a hospital after she fell ill during the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) parliamentary meeting at Parliament’s Library Building in New Delhi on Wednesday.

She was taken to the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital for treatment in an ambulance.

32-year-old Raj is a Member of Parliament (MP) from Uttar Pradesh’s Shahjahanpur.

The party parliamentary meeting was held after BJP’s victories in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh assembly polls.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP Chief Amit Shah were present at the meeting today. (ANI)