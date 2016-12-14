Union Minister Prakash Javadekar defends Kiren Rijiju over his involvement in Hydro electric project

New Delhi, December 14: Defending Union Minister of State for Home Kiren Rijiju regarding his alleged involvement in a Hydro electric project in Arunachal Pradesh, Union Human Resource and Development (HRD) Minister Prakash Javadekar on Wednesday said the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) will expose the Congress party.

“Rijiju is clean and the scam happened during the tenure of Congress,” he said adding that the BJP will expose the Congress.

Rijiju, his distant cousin, a contractor in Arunachal Pradesh, Goboi Rijiju, and several other officials of North Eastern Electric Power Corporation (NEEPCO) have been accused of corruption in the construction of two dams for the 600 megawatt Kameng hydro-electric projects, one of the biggest power generating project in Arunachal Pradesh.

However, Rijiju has refuted all allegations of corruption against him, saying that the ones planting such news would be thrashed with shoes, should they come to Arunachal Pradesh.

Echoing similar sentiments, Union Minister of State for Power Piyush Goyal said Rijiju was innocent and thepayment was released on the orders of Congress party and its government

“Payment was released on the orders of Congress official and now the concern party has to answer. Mr. Rijiju was not involved in it.” Goyal added.

Meanwhile, senior Congress leader Anand Sharma has given notice under Rule 267 in the Rajya Sabha, for a discussion over the alleged involvement Rijiju in the project.

Rijiju is being pilloried by the Congress party in the wake of a 129-page report prepared by Satish Verma, the Chief Vigilance Officer of the North Eastern Electricity Power Corporation (NEEPCO), suggesting that he and his cousin Goboi were involved in a Rs 450 crore plus power project scam.(ANI)