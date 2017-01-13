Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan ‘out of danger’, says aide

Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan 'out of danger', says aide.

Patna, Jan 13: Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan, who was admitted to hospital here on Thursday after developing breathing problems, has shown improvement in his health but was yet to be discharged.

A close aide of Paswan told IANS that the Minister was “out of danger” and he was expected to leave for Delhi on Saturday morning.

“Paswan-ji will reach Delhi at around 1 p.m. on Saturday, where he will go for further medical consultation,” the aide said.

Paswan, who heads the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), was admitted to the ICU of Paras Hospital on Thursday and was being kept under observation.

RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav and his son and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejasvi Yadav visited Paswan at the hospital on Thursday.

–IANS

