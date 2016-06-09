Union Minister Rathore praises Rajan, says he’s doing a ‘good job’

Mirzapur (UP), June 9: RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan on Thursday came in for praise from Union Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, who said Rajan is doing a “good job” and has controlled inflation.

“Raghuram Rajan is doing a good job. The way in which he had controlled inflation keeping in mind the world economy is appreciable,” Rathore told reporters here.

He also hailed Rajan’s decision not to cut repo rate saying “it’s a good decision”.

Rajan’s remarks come against the backdrop of BJP MP Subramanian Swamy’s two letters to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging that Rajan be refused a second term because of his “willful” moves to “wreck the Indian economy” and because he is “mentally not fully Indian.”

Rajan, whose three-year tenure as RBI Governor ends in September, has said some of the allegations were so fundamentally wrong and baseless that to address them was to give them legitimacy they do not deserve.

When asked about about the controversy over movie ‘Udta Punjab’, Rathore, who is the Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, said, “I will look into it when the matter comes to my ministry. As of now its with the Censor Board.”

The minister was here to highlight the work done by Narendra Modi government in past two years.

About Uttar Pradesh, he alleged that conspiracies were being hatched to grab land and Mathura incident was a glaring example of “poor law and order” situation in the state.