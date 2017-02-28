Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad defends Gurmehar Kaur

New Delhi, Feb 28: Union Minister of Information Technology Ravi Shankar Prasad on Tuesday came out in defence of Kargil braveheart Captain M. Singh’s daughter Gurmehar Kaur, saying people who are politicising the issue are misusing freedom of speech.

“Gurmehar Kaur is a martyr’s daughter and we should respect this fact. Those who are politicising the matter, I want to ask a question from them as what they have to say about her father who was killed by terrorists?” Prasad said.

Prasad further said everyone should respect freedom of speech, adding that those who try to misuse it to break India would get a befitting reply.

Earlier, Kaur’s grandfather, Kanwaljeet Singh lashed out at politicians saying they should refrain from giving out any statement.

“Drama is being created which shouldn’t be highlighted. Politicians must refrain from giving statements,” Kanwaljeet told ANI.

Minister of State for Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju alleged that Leftists were misleading the youth, and added, that Kaur is the daughter of a Kargil martyr whose soul must be weeping on seeing his daughter being misguided by those who celebrate over the bodies of martyrs.

“She (Gurmehar Kaur) is a young girl, creating controversy over her isn’t right. It is about Leftists who celebrate when our jawans die. They mislead the youth and it is not right,” Rijiju told media.

Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge defended Kaur, saying she is being portrayed as if she was under someone’s influence.

Kaur, who is a Delhi University student invited a stir by posting a message against the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) on social media.

Kaur also visited the Delhi Commission for Women alleging that she received rape threats on social media for posting the message.

The Delhi Police also filed a FIR against the rape threat to Kaur. The FIR was registered under relevant Sections of the IT Act and IPC.

The entire controversy gained momentum after last week’s clash that erupted between Left-affiliated All India Students Association (AISA) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) backed ABVP over the cancellation of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student Umar Khalid’s talk at Delhi University’s Ramjas College.

The seminar was withdrawn by the college authorities following opposition by the ABVP.

