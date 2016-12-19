Union Minister Sushma Swaraj to be discharged later Monday

New Delhi, Dec 19: Ailing External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, who underwent a kidney transplant on December 10, is recovering steadily and would be discharged later on Monday, authorities said.

“MEA Minister Sushma Swaraj has shown a speedy recovery after her kidney transplant and is being discharged today (Monday),” said the statement issued by the communication department of All India Institute of Medical Sciences.

According to the authorities, the minister’s post-operative recovery was closely monitored by a team of specialists.

They include transplant surgeons and a team of nephrologists, cardiologists, endocrinologists and pulmonologists, other than anaesthesists and critical care experts. The team also includes hysiotherapists, resident doctors and specialised nurses.

–IANS