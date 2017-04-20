Union Minister Uma Bharti cancels Ayodhya visit

New Delhi, April 20: Union Minister Uma Bharti, who had announced a visit to Ayodhya to offer prayers to Ram Lala, cancelled her programme on Wednesday after the Supreme Court of India revived the conspiracy charge against her in the 1992 Babri Masjid demolition case.

“The issue of Ram temple at Ayodhya is not political but a matter of conviction for me. If I would have gone there, this would have turned into a political affair. So I am canceling my visit,” Uma Bharti said in a statement.

The minister added that she would campaign for the party in the Delhi civic polls and later visit Ayodhya.

Earlier on yesterday, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader announced that she would visit Ayodhya on Thursday to offer prayers to Ram Lala.

Maintaining that she was ready to “sacrifice her life” for the construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya, Uma Bharti said: “A grand Ram temple in Ayodhya is my dream. I am ready to go to prison or be hanged for India and Ram mandir. I will do whatever it takes to see the Ram temple constructed… Ram temple will be built. The time has come to construct the temple.”

Her remarks came after the Supreme Court revived the conspiracy charge in the Babri Masjid demolition case against her and senior Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders LK Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi, among others.