Union Minister V K Singh calls for probe into lacunas which led to Uri attack

New Delhi, Sep 19: Union Minister and former army chief V K Singh today the “lacunas” which led to the attack at an army base in Uri need to be investigated even as he advised the Indian Army to decide on its response “coolly” with proper planning.

“Having seen the army closely, I feel, it needs to be analysed as to what happened there…It needs to be investigated how the incident took place and what were the lacunas,” the Minister of State for External Affairs said.

“…From the army’s side, alertness is required. The Kashmir situation needs to be thought about. The action has to be taken without getting influenced by emotions, anger. It has to be taken coolly and with proper planning,” Singh said.

He also said Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Finance Minister Arun Jaitley have already spoken about the action which will be taken.

“(That action) we will leave it to the government,” he added.

Condemning the Uri terror attack, in which 17 soldiers were killed, Modi had yesterday said those behind the “despicable” act won’t go unpunished.