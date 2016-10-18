Union Minister Venkaiah Naidu Venkaiah Naidu on Triple Talaq : It causing harm to Women

Kochi, Oct 18: Amid the raging debate in the country over the ‘triple talaq’ issue, Union Minister Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday said the practice should end as it is causing harm to women.

The Urban Development Minister said the Law Commission and the Supreme Court had sought public opinion and discussion on the triple talaq practise.

“The Government of India, after discussion, has given its opinion that triple talaq is not in the interest of women.

It should end,” said Naidu, who is also the Minister for Information and Broadcasting, said.

“That is the opinion of Government of India. And we have no inhibition on that. We are very clear that this practise is causing harm to the women,” Naidu told reporters here.

His statement assumes significance in wake of several Muslim organisations and leaders, including Members of All India Muslim Personal Law Board, stressing that the “Sharia law cannot be changed”.

Suggesting the Central government to hold a referendum on the issue of triple talaq, All India Muslim Personal Law Board Zafaryab Jilani had recently claimed that 90 per cent Muslim women support the Sharia Law.

On October 7, the Centre had opposed in the Supreme Court the practise of triple talaq, ‘nikah halala’ and polygamy among Muslims and favoured a relook on grounds like gender equality and secularism.

The Ministry of Law and Justice, in its affidavit, referred to constitutional principles like gender equality, secularism, international covenants, religious practises and marital law prevalent in various Islamic countries to drive home the point that the practise of triple talaq and polygamy needed to be adjudicated upon afresh by the apex court.