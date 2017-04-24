Union Minister Vijay Goel mocks Kejriwal, says Delhi CM suffering from EVM fever

New Delhi, April 24: Union Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Vijay Goel today took a dig at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s allegations that the Electronic Voting Machine’s used during Sunday’s Delhi Municipal Elections (MCD Polls) were tampered with.

“Baithe Baithe Kya Karein Karna Hai Kuch Kaam, Shuru Karo #EVMBahana Leke #DramaQueenKejriwal Ka Naam,” Vijay Goel tweeted.

Aam Aadmi Party Chief Arvind Kejriwal had raked up the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) malfunction issue as people were casting their votes for Delhi Municipal Corporation (MCD Polls) election.

“Reports from all over Delhi of Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) malfunction, people with voter slips not allowed to vote. What is state election commission (SEC) doing?” the Aam Aadmi Party convenor had tweeted.

State Election Commissioner SK Srivastava in a press conference after the voting said that Delhi recorded a turnout of around 54 per cent. North corporation’s Bakhtawarpur ward recorded the highest turnout at over 68 per cent, while south Delhi’s Lado Sarai registered the least turnout at 39 percent.