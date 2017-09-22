United Nations must appoint a special diplomat to resolve India, Pakistan dispute over Kashmir: China

Bejing/China, September 22: China said that the Kashmir issue must be handled mutually by India and Pakistan by avoiding a demand from Islamabad that the United Nations must appoint a special diplomat for the region.

According to reliable sources, Lu Kang who is the China’s foreign ministry spokesperson said that when he was asked to give reply for the question on the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) asking for United Nations resolutions on Kashmir to be implemented, New Delhi and Islamabad must increase their interactions to address the matter.

Lu Kang further mentioned that “China’s position on the Kashmir issue is clear-cut. The Kashmir issue is left over from history. China hopes India and Pakistan can increase dialogue and communication and properly handle relevant issues and jointly safeguard regional peace and stability.”

While addressing at the United Nations General assembly on Thursday, the Pakistan Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abassi insisted the world body to appoint a special envoy for Kashmir and claimed the struggle by the people of the region is being brutally suppressed by India.

While responding to his statement on Friday, the Indian delegate referred to Pakistan as Terroristan. Eenam Gambhir said in her speech that “In its short history, Pakistan has become a geography synonymous with terror.” Eenam Gambhir further mentioned that it was extraordinary that the country which protected and sheltered Al-Qaeda chief Osama Bin Laden and Afghan Taliban head Mullah Omar was now playing the victim. By now, all the Pakistan’s neighbors were familiar with these tactics to create a narrative based on distortions, deception and deceit.”

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi accused India of indulging in terror activities against Pakistan and warned of a matching response if it ventures across the Line of Control or acts on any doctrine of limited war against Pakistan.