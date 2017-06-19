United Nations prepares for International Day of Yoga, actor Anupam Kher illuminated the UN headquarter building in New York

June 19, 2017 | By :
United Nations prepares for International Day of Yoga, actor Anupam Kher illuminated the UN headquarter building in New York

New York, June19:As United Nations prepares for International Day of Yoga, actor Anupam Kher illuminated the headquarter building in New York.

“Great honour to illuminate the #UnitedNation building, NY in preparation of #InternationalDayofYoga. Thank you @AkbaruddinIndia Sir”, he tweeted.

Anumpan Kher thanked Syed Akbaruddin, India’s Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the UN and shared pictures of illumination of United Nations.

He was in New York to premiere for his American film ‘The Big Sick’ and will also be seen along with Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar in ‘Toilet: Ek Prem Katha’.
In 2016, Anupam Kher was also conferred with a Padma Bhushan award.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,
Related News
International pressure mounts | Maldives president, says he is ready for early polls
Did Palestinians dance at UN when US threatened to cut aid?
Twitterati go gaga over PornHub’s immediate response to ‘The Big Sick’ actor
Here’s World’s 12 best countries to live, according to UN Human Development Report
UN represents picture of Gaza woman with pellet guns on her face as Kashmir,resident
United Nations must appoint a special diplomat to resolve India, Pakistan dispute over Kashmir: China
Top