United opposition to meet at 4 pm to discuss Parliament strategy ahead of winter session

New Delhi, Nov 14: Opposition parties to meet at 4 pm to discuss Parliament strategy ahead of the Winter session of Parliament set to begin on November 16.

A stormy winter session awaits Parliament with the ruling NDA and opposition parties at loggerheads over the withdrawal of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 currency notes.

Apart from inflicting hardships on people, what the demonetisation has also done is unite the opposition.

Opposition parties left no stone unturned to slam the government over the inconvenience caused to the people who in large numbers queued up outside Banks and ATMs to get cash. From Congress to Aam Aadmi Party and Left, every party has criticised the Modi government and has demanded immediate withdrawal of the decision.

Lok Sabha speaker Sumitra Mahajan and the government have called for all-party meetings to discuss the issues before the session starts on 16 November.