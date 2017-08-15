United we are, Develops our Nation: Prime Minister Modi addressed India on its 70th Independence Day

New Delhi, August 15: PM Narendra Modi, while addressing the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the occasion of India’s 70th Independence Day, vows total eradication of terrorism, corruption, casteism and communalism.

He asserted that violence in the name of faith won’t be accepted, as casteism and communalism will never let the nation to keep its backbone erect.

End of Terrorism

PM Modi ensured that terrorism won’t be tolerated anymore and soon the unscrupulous elements would be terminated. India joins with the global community in fighting the menace of terrorism. Regarding the surgical strike in 2016, Modi told that the world had to acknowledge India’s might.

According to PM Modi, as India is an independent nation, its concern for national security is quite natural one. As per the Government’s commitment to the armed forces, Modi said that steps are taken to fulfil the demand ‘One Rank One Pension’ of India’s security personnel which had been lying stuck for the past 30 to 40 years. Modi praised India’s duty bound security forces for their capability and sacrificing nature.

Kashmir issue, according to PM Modi, could be resolved not with bullets or abuses rather by embracing Kashmiris. He asserted that India have to work for uplifting Jammu and Kashmir, and it is the nation’s responsibility to restore Kashmir’s tag ‘Heaven on Earth’.

Corruption-free India

PM Modi vowed to continue his fight to make India corruption-free nation. ‘November 2016 demonetisation’ is termed as a tool against black money. Modi said that the black money recovered through note ban was made as a constructive part of the economy. He added that Rs 2. 25 lakh crore is under scanner which was deposited in the banks after demonetisation. He also said that since the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government came into power in 2014, the government has recovered Rs 1.25 lakh crore black money within three years. After demonetisation, the government have cracked down over 1.75 lakh shell companies out of three lakh shell companies that were acting as a front for hawala transactions, says media reports. “The honesty is being honoured everywhere and those who have looted the nation and looted the poor are not able to sleep peacefully today,” says Modi.

Roll-out of Goods and Services Tax

PM Modi said that as the poor join the mainstream, India is moving forward to emerge into a developed nation. He says that the new indirect tax regime have shown the spirit of cooperative federalism and the nation has come together to support GST.

Triple Talaq

Reiterating the government’s support to the movement against Triple Talaq, PM Modi asserted that India will stand with Muslim women in their struggle.

Agriculture

Several steps have been taken by the NDA government for the growth of agriculture sector, starting from Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana to Krishi Sichayin Yojana. “Large numbers of farmers are joining the crop insurance scheme. The food grain production is increasing in the country and this year, the country has achieved a record production of pulses,” says PM Modi.

Infrastructure

Government takes the nation into a new track through the double pace progress in construction of road and railway. Putting special emphasis on the New Year’s Day 2018, PM Modi says that the year will mark the beginning of a new era where the whole generation would lead India forward.

PM’s Message:

Prime Minister Modi said that natural disasters are posing a great challenge to the nation. He told that the people of India should stand shoulder to shoulder with those affected by natural calamities. Regarding the tragedy in Gorakhpur in which several children died at BRD Medical College Hospital, Modi assured that the government would stand beside them with full sensitivity for their security at the time of distress.

PM Modi said that no one is superior or inferior to anyone in this nation. All are considered equal. Positive changes could be brought only if the nation stands united. United, as once, we were British Empire was forced to leave India. Concluding his hour-long speech, the Prime Minister resolved to make an India where everyone will have full opportunity to grow and which will also be clean, healthy and fulfil the dream of Swaraj.

Main Independence Day function was held at the Red Fort of the national capital where Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisted the National Flag. The unfurling of the tri-colour was synchronised with the 21 Gun Salute fired by the valiant gunners of the elite 2281 Field Regiment (Ceremonial). Earlier, Prime Minister Modi inspected the guard of honour at Red Fort and visited the Rajghat to pay floral tribute to the Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi.

(Inputs from ANI)