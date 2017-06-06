Universal minimum wage for for all industries and workers, including those getting monthly pay higher than Rs 18,000 becomes reality

Universal minimum wage for all industries and workers getting monthly pay higher than Rs 18,000 becomes reality

New Delhi, June6:A senior Official has said that Universal minimum wage for all industries and workers, including those getting monthly pay higher than Rs 18,000, would soon be a reality. As per reports, the proposed Code on Wages providing for these pro- worker provisions is likely to be placed before the Cabinet this month for approval so that it could be pushed for passage in the forthcoming Monsoon Session of Parliament. Commenting on the issue, a Government Official told the media, “The ministerial panel on labour issues headed by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley has already approved the Code on Wages.

It has already been sent to the law ministry for vetting after which it would be placed before the Cabinet for approval.” The labour ministry is keen to push the bill for passage in the next session of the Parliament expected to begin next month,â he said. As per reports, the Wage Code Bill seeks to empower the Centre to set a minimum wage across all sectors in the country and states will have to maintain that. However, states will be able to provide for higher minimum wage in their jurisdiction than fixed by the Central Government.

