University of Hyderabad campus ,Buffalo Lake becomes dumpyard due to negligence

Hyderabad, Feb 1: Residents and students are dumping alcohol bottles, pooja materials and domestic garbage in lakes in the University of Hyderabad campus. All the garbage collected from the university is being dumped in the dumpyard near the Buffalo Lake.

Students claim that UoH had also uprooted many huge tamarind and Gulmohar trees at Buffalo Lake area, few months back to build a pavement for walkers.

UoH scholar Ravi Jillapalli, an active wildlife activist, said, “Lakes are the responsibilty of every citizen. Apart from industrial effluents, some uncivilised educated youth are responsible for polluting fresh water bodies. It has become a trend for the people to drink liquor on the banks of lakes and throw the bottles and plastic food packages into the water.”

He said the dumpyard on the UoH campus should be immediately shifted, There is wildlife which depend on the water for their survival.” When contacted, university officials denied that the lake was unclean.