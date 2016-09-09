Unstamped pennies spill from tractor trailer on northbound Interstate 95 in Delaware

Delaware,Sept9:Authorities in Delaware say a tractor-trailer carrying 40,000 pounds of unstamped pennies overturned on northbound Interstate 95, spilling its load and jamming traffic.

Delaware State Police Master Cpl. Jeffrey Hale said by telephone that the big rig overturned and caught fire early Thursday at the split for eastbound Interstate 295, but the driver escaped with minor injuries. He says the load of blank metal disks spilled onto the roadway.

Department of Transportation spokesman Bud Freel says they’ve dealt with spills before, but this is the first involving 40,000 pounds of coins.

The crash and cleanup closed northbound I-95 for hours through the morning rush, caused delays as traffic was diverted. Officials say the tractor trailer has been towed and at least one lane reopened late Thursday morning.