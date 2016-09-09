Unstamped pennies spill from tractor trailer on northbound Interstate 95 in Delaware

September 9, 2016 | By :

Delaware,Sept9:Authorities in Delaware say a tractor-trailer carrying 40,000 pounds of unstamped pennies overturned on northbound Interstate 95, spilling its load and jamming traffic.

Image result for Unstamped pennies spill from tractor trailer on northbound Interstate 95 in Delaware

Delaware State Police Master Cpl. Jeffrey Hale said by telephone that the big rig overturned and caught fire early Thursday at the split for eastbound Interstate 295, but the driver escaped with minor injuries. He says the load of blank metal disks spilled onto the roadway.

Department of Transportation spokesman Bud Freel says they’ve dealt with spills before, but this is the first involving 40,000 pounds of coins.

The crash and cleanup closed northbound I-95 for hours through the morning rush, caused delays as traffic was diverted. Officials say the tractor trailer has been towed and at least one lane reopened late Thursday morning.

Tags: , , , , ,
Related News
Helmetless teen died as a trailer ran over him after his scooter skidded on Satya Doctor Road near the Watgunge police station
Fire broke out at Mexican state oil producer Pemex’s Salina Cruz refinery after crude oil spill
Leading agriculture equipment brand New Holland Agriculture delivers most powerful tractor in India
Leading agriculture equipment brand New Holland Agriculture delivers most powerful tractor in India
Watch Donald Trump go into over drive riding in the cab of a tractor-trailer truck
Love, war, deceit features in the trailer of ‘Rangoon’
OK Jaanu Aditya Roy-Shraddha starrer trailer released
Top