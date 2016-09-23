Unsuccessful attempts to strike India could press Pakistan to start attacking with nuclear weapons

New Delhi, September 23: “Pakistan will use tactical nuclear weapons where they will not have radiation effects, so that it does not affect their own troops,” said a defense expert. On September 18, four heavily armed terrorists belonging to Pakistan-based terrorist outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) attacked an Indian Army administrative base in Uri. Eighteen soldiers were killed, most of them burnt alive due to the incendiary ammunition fired by the terrorists, and 32 others were seriously injured, reports economictimes.com.

From diplomatic isolation to surgical strikes, a number of retaliatory measures have been put on the table for consideration. The army’s Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) Lt. Gen. Ranbir Singh after the attack stated that the army reserves the right to respond to any act of the adversary at a time and place of its own choosing.

But Pakistan is a nuclear state, and a majority of its arsenal has been acquired keeping a threat from India in mind. In an interview to Pakistan’s GeoNews last week, Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja M Asif said the country would not hesitate using nuclear weapons if its security was under threat.

A Threat Assessment Brief of the Arms Control Association says Pakistan mainly has nuclear weapons to compensate for the growing conventional military superiority of India. SIPRI also confirms this statement. “Pakistan is the Asian state expanding its fissile material production most rapidly,” the report says.

Defence experts say war with Pakistan will always be with a nuclear backdrop. And India’s endeavour, in case it initiates war, will always be to keep it below the level of nuclear threshold. “But then war is dynamic. If the Indian forces are getting success everywhere, and if you threaten Pakistan’s major cities, there may come a time when Pakistan will be forced to use the nuclear option,” said a defense expert.