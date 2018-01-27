Untouchable Eminem got a sentence with F-word for Trump

In a new interview with Billboard, Rapper Eminem lashes out Donald Trump and he has no regret about that. He said that ‘“A f*****g turd would have been better as a president”.

”At the end of the day, if I did lose half my fan base, then so be it, because I feel like I stood up for what was right and I’m on the right side of this”.

Earlier Eminem had narrated his political stance about Donald Trump and Americans who voted him on power in his artwork ‘Revival’.

Lyrics of the song ‘Untouchable’ goes like,

Hands up, officer don’t shoot

Then pull your pants up, promise you won’t loot

We may never understand each other, it’s no use

We ain’t ever gonna grasp what each other goes through

Black boy, black boy, we ain’t gonna lie to you

Black boy, black boy, we don’t like the sight of you

Pull up on the side of you

Window rolled down, ‘profile’

Then we wonder why we see this side of you

Probably comin’ from the dope house

We could let you slide but your tail light blows, out

We know you’re hidin’ that Heidi Klum

On you another drug charge, homie, it’s back inside for you

And just in case a chase might ensue, we got that tried and true

Pistol drew right at you, we’d be delighted to unload it

In your back, then walk up and lay that taser on the side of you

Fucked …

When asked about misogynistic content in his songs, he said that ”A lot of shit is said in jest, it’s tongue-in-cheek” to “get a reaction out of people”, added further more and nodded trump again by saying ‘It’s my artistic license to express myself. Last time I checked, Trump isn’t an artist and doesn’t have an artistic license. I’m not the fuckin’ president.”

