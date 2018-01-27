Untouchable Eminem got a sentence with F-word for Trump
In a new interview with Billboard, Rapper Eminem lashes out Donald Trump and he has no regret about that. He said that ‘“A f*****g turd would have been better as a president”.
”At the end of the day, if I did lose half my fan base, then so be it, because I feel like I stood up for what was right and I’m on the right side of this”.
Earlier Eminem had narrated his political stance about Donald Trump and Americans who voted him on power in his artwork ‘Revival’.
Lyrics of the song ‘Untouchable’ goes like,
Hands up, officer don’t shoot
Then pull your pants up, promise you won’t loot
We may never understand each other, it’s no use
We ain’t ever gonna grasp what each other goes through
Then pull your pants up, promise you won’t loot
We may never understand each other, it’s no use
We ain’t ever gonna grasp what each other goes through
Black boy, black boy, we ain’t gonna lie to you
Black boy, black boy, we don’t like the sight of you
Pull up on the side of you
Window rolled down, ‘profile’
Then we wonder why we see this side of you
Probably comin’ from the dope house
We could let you slide but your tail light blows, out
We know you’re hidin’ that Heidi Klum
On you another drug charge, homie, it’s back inside for you
And just in case a chase might ensue, we got that tried and true
Black boy, black boy, we don’t like the sight of you
Pull up on the side of you
Window rolled down, ‘profile’
Then we wonder why we see this side of you
Probably comin’ from the dope house
We could let you slide but your tail light blows, out
We know you’re hidin’ that Heidi Klum
On you another drug charge, homie, it’s back inside for you
And just in case a chase might ensue, we got that tried and true
Pistol drew right at you, we’d be delighted to unload it
In your back, then walk up and lay that taser on the side of you
Fucked…
In your back, then walk up and lay that taser on the side of you
Fucked…
When asked about misogynistic content in his songs, he said that ”A lot of shit is said in jest, it’s tongue-in-cheek” to “get a reaction out of people”, added further more and nodded trump again by saying ‘It’s my artistic license to express myself. Last time I checked, Trump isn’t an artist and doesn’t have an artistic license. I’m not the fuckin’ president.”
To read full interview click here
Tags: #bill, #Trump, eminem, misognyist, untouchable