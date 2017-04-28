UP bride's family threatened with talaq for not showing 'hospitality by serving beef'. 

Lakhimpurkheri/Uttar Pradesh, April 28: In a shocking display of intimidation over beef not being served amid a wedding function, a recently marry lady here claimed that she was debilitated to be separated for her family’s absence of hospitality.

The casualty, distinguished as Afsana, was professedly debilitated to be given ” talaq’ over allegations of beef not being served amid the wedding.

The episode became known when Afsana’s dad, Salari, visited his girl’s conjugal home in Bahraich locale to finish the last arrangement of wedding ceremonies. The group of the prep undermined to separation his little girl, asserting that beef was not served amid the wedding, aside from claims of no share given by the family.

“An amazing wedding occurred on April 22 taking after all customs and we even paid the settlement. The family is under serious strain now over the separation dangers,” said Salari.

Taking after the claims, Salari moved toward the town seniors and neighbourhood specialists, arguing to help him in guaranteeing his little girl’s wellbeing. In this way, Afsana herself moved toward the nearby police in Bahraich clarifying the circumstance.

All endeavours went futile as the father little girl twosome, alongside Afsana’s sibling Naseem, were determinedly made to travel between various police headquarters in any expectation of settling the matter.

The family is currently looking for help from recently selected Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath if all else fails.

“Our expectations now lay on Chief Minister Yogi. He is the special case who can bail us out. What has happened isn’t right and we will contradict it,” said Naseem. (ANI)