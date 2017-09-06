UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath handsover loan redemption certificates to the farmers in Allahabad

Yogi Adityanath orders probe into judge's allegation about his involvement in the fodder scam

Allahabad/Uttar Pradesh/September 6 :  Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister  will visit Allahabad and handover loan redemption certificates to the farmers, today.

According to reports, More than 11,000 farmers will receive the loan-waiver certificates.

Adityanath will also lay the foundation for the construction of the Ardh Kumbh in Allahabad,which is to be held in 2019.

The government estimated a budget of Rs. 510 crore for the Ardh Kumbh. The Chief Minister’s programme will take place at the parade ground.(ANI)

