UP: Clashes erupt at Rahul Gandhi’s event, police intervene

Salon (Uttar Pradesh), Jan 15: Police was forced to intervene after a scuffle broke out at an event in Uttar Pradesh’s Salon where Congress President Rahul Gandhi was present.

Chaos erupted when the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress Party supporters clashed with each other.

According to BJP MLA Dal Bahadur Kori, the police was hitting people who came to visit Rahul Gandhi with lathis.

“Innocent people were attacked by police lathis. I came here running as I was informed of the beating. I got a call and was informed that people were attacked by Congress workers, but when I came to talk to police, I was attacked instead”, Kori told media here.

He also alleged that they were attacked by the Congress workers.

Amidst the whole chaos, a heated argument also took place between the police officials and Amethi MLC Deepak Singh.

Rahul Gandhi, who is on a roadshow in five constituencies, addressed a rally in Amethi earlier today.(ANI)