UP CM Adityanath distributes relief material to flood-affected families in Ballia and Azamgarh

Azamgarh/Uttar Pradesh, Aug 26: The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday conducted an aerial survey of flood-hit areas of Azamgarh and Ballia districts. After the completion of survey, he distributed relief material to the flood-affected victims. In Ballia, Yogi Adityanath visited the home of the parents of Ragini, a student, who was murdered recently to express his condolences.

Ragini, 17, a resident of Bajaha village in Baansdih Road police station area in Ballia district, was on her way to school on August 8 with her sister Siya, when Prince and his three friends stopped them. He allegedly stabbed her, slit her throat and fled the scene.

According to local residents, Prince had been stalking Ragini for several months. Members of Ragini’s family said that before her murder, the matter of stalking had been taken up with Prince’s father, and he had then said that he would ask his son to stop doing such activities. They had no inkling that it would take such an ugly turn, they said.

On the complaint of Ragini’s father, Jitendra Dubey, the police lodged an FIR against five persons under sections 302, 354, 348 and 345 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Out of the five accused, two were arrested on August 8, while one surrendered on August 24. Chief Minister Adityanath said that while he was saddened by the murder of Ragini, his government would be taking steps to improve the security of girls and women in the state. He said that the state government would not tolerate any infringement of security of girls and women. He said that the National Security Act would be enforced more stringently to ensure protection of girls and women as well as maintenance of law and order. (ANI)