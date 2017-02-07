UP CM Akhilesh Yadav to address election rallies in Meerut

Meerut , Feb. 7 : Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav will on Tuesday address election rallies in Meerut.

Akhilesh yesterday retorted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s remark that the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister fears he might be blown off in Bharatiya Janata Party’s storm wittingly, saying the Samajwadis know how to ride a “cycle against the wind”.

“The Prime Minister is saying there is a storm of BJP but we Samajwadis know how to ride a cycle against the wind,” he said at a rally in Uttar Pradesh’s Sitapur.

Prime Minister Modi had in Aligarh earlier on February 5 said: “And when the wind is so strong, even a young leader cannot face it and seeks help of anything …even a pole…but this time BJP ‘aandhi’ (storm) is so strong that the Chief Minister fears that he might be blown off… The people of Uttar Pradesh want change and justice.”

Akhilesh listed the achievements of his government and said that more development will take place if the Samajwadi Party returns to power.

Slamming the BJP, Akhilesh said: “This party made people stand in queues outside banks … Many poor people lost their lives but BJP did not come to their rescue. It was the Samajwadi Party Government that announced a financial aid of Rs. two lakh for the families of such people.”

On the Samajwadi Party-Congress poll alliance, the Chief Minister said “It accelerated the pace of Samajwadi Party’s cycle… We did not act like a miser friend. We gave a good number of seats to Congress.” (ANI)