UP CM announces Rs 1 crore for Paralympics medallist Varun

Lucknow, Sep 12 : Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav on Monday greeted the 2016 Rio Paralympics bronze medallist in high jump Varun Singh Bhati and announced a cash reward of Rs one crore for him.

Yadav said that Bhati, through his dedication, hard work and talent has brought laurels to the state and the country and added that this achievement would certainly inspire other divyangs to follow him.

The 22-year-old Bhati hails from Jamalpur village of Greater Noida and won the bronze medal in the men’s high jump T-42 event at the Rio Paralympics on Saturday.

The gold medal was claimed by fellow Indian Mariyappan Thangavelu, who made a leap of 1.89 meters while Varun jumped his best at 1.86 meters.

–IANS

