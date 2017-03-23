UP CM Yogi Adityanath’s surprise visit to police station stuns officers on duty

Lucknow Newly appointed Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath on Thursday paid a surprise visit to a police station in Hazratganj, Lucknow and assessed the situation within the premises.

Adityanath who went to check on the day to day operations in the police station, checked the register and ordered the staff to wind up the pending case files.

Apparently, the UP CM is leaving no stone unturned in checking up on the laxity in government offices and particularly focusing on law and order in the state.

Yogi, who has kept the Home portfolio with himself, took a round of the premises this morning, catching policemen and officials by surprise. “I have come here to examine as to how the rule of law is implemented in the state and gauge the spirit of the police, and see what useful action can be taken in this regard,” the chief minister told media persons.

“The rule of law will be instituted in the state and government will not hesitate in taking whatever steps are needed for peoples’ welfare,” he said.

CM also enquired about the operation of the police force from the officials present there and examined the crime branch and cyber cell of the state police.

Alerting that this was not his last inspection but only a start, he expressed confidence that development will be seen at all levels. The chief minister had yesterday directed officials to maintain punctuality and hygiene.

During his visit to the annexe building, where the chief minister’s office is located, he was annoyed to see stains of paan and paan masala all over and directed the staff not to chew tobacco or consume masala while on duty.

Earlier, he has ordered the shutting down of illegal slaughter houses, formation of Anti Romeo squads and ban on ‘gutkha’ in public offices.