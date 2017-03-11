UP defeat hurts, required hard decisions: Congress

New Delhi, March 11: With the Congress failure in Uttar Pradesh, the grand old party admitted that “the bad loss hurts” and said it needs to do “fundamental restructuring” in the state, calling for hard decisions.

While the Indian National Congress said the “loss” in the Hindi heartland it once ruled will be assessed, it defended party leadership saying it should not be judged over a short span.

The Indian National Congress also highlighted its performance in Punjab, where it is leading over Shiromani Akalidal-Bharatiya Janata Party combine and Aam Aadmi Party.

“Yes, Uttar Pradesh is a bad loss, it hurts…I agree that, in Uttar Pradesh, we need fundamental restructuring thinking for the Congress as a whole. These have to be hard, tough decisions about strategy,” Congress spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi said.

Shakeel Ahmad, another Congress leader attributed the party’s poor show in the politically crucial state to “public mood” and said its performance will be “scrutinized”.

Shakeel, however, stressed that Congress’ gains in Punjab and likeliness of the party forming a government in Goa, ruled by the Bharatiya Janata Party until before the elections, should not be ignored.

“We are forming the government in Punjab…In Goa, the Bharatiya Janata Party is n a t in position to form the government. There is a possibility that we may form government there,” the former Union Minister said.

Early trends suggested the Bharatiya Janata Party is on its way to form government in UP after a hiatus of 15 years.

The Congress is leading in 76 out of the 117 assembly segments in Punjab, according to the trends.