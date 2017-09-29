UP Engineering Student commits suicide at Etawah, parents allege constant ragging

Etawah,Uttar Pradesh,India, Sept. 29: A first year Btech student from Galgotias College of Engineering and Technology committed suicide on Thursday after allegedly being harassed by seniors.

The parents alleged that due to constant ragging and failing to cope up with it, the victim Mahendra Pratap Singh committed suicide in Noida

“We had got him admitted in 2016. He called me once or twice and told me that he cannot stay here. People tortured and bullied him. He used to stay in depression,” said the grief stricken mother to ANI.

“Seniors used to rag him, they used to torture him. He used to say that people make fun of him. It was his dream to become a computer engineer,” Mahendra Pratap’s father said.

Responding to the incident,Etawah Additional Superintendent of Police, Jitendra Shrivastav said the investigation is on and if any student or faculty is found responsible, then strict action will be taken.

“May be there may be some educational pressure. And if there was other reason to his sucidethen investigation will be made. And if the child was in depression or was ragged than it is a matter of the Noida police,” Shrivastav added. (ANI)